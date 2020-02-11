Dissident threat to Michelle O’Neill

Mid Ulster MLA and Sinn Féin’s Northern leader Michelle O’Neill said she and her party colleague Gerry Kelly are the target of a planned attack by dissident republicans.

“I have been told by police that dissident republicans are planning attacks on myself and my colleague Gerry Kelly,” said Ms O’Neill on Tuesday.

“This comes in the same week as over 500,000 people have supported Sinn Féin’s agenda for change.

Advertisement

“The debate on Irish unity is centre stage.

“It is against this backdrop that so-called Republicans are planning attacks on Sinn Féin.

“These people have no politics, no strategy and nothing to offer. They are at war with their community and are now threatening political representatives who serve the people.”

She continued, “These threats are coming a week after Gerry Kelly and I attended a PSNI recruitment event.

“I will not be deterred from carrying out my work as a representative of the people and as Joint Head of Government.

“Sinn Féin will not be deterred. We will continue to pursue our objective of a united Ireland while building a civic, accountable representative policing service, which polices with the community.”