Inspirational Eva ‘buzzing’ after Trees for Bees win

A TALENTED young Tyrone student is ‘buzzing’ after being named as one of the winners of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council’s ‘Trees for Bees’ art competition.

Pupils were asked to design a poster to promote bees and pollinators, producing colourful posters that would be used to make inspirational signs.

These signs will be placed beside more than 100 heritage apple trees to be planted across the district, picked to support native pollinators for years to come.

Advertisement

Eva Conway, who is in Year 9 at Loreto Grammar School in Omagh, was named as one of the competition’s 10 winners.

On Friday, Eva and her classmates, planted the two apple trees gifted to Loreto within the school grounds, accompanied by her winning sign.

Over the spring season, her design will feature beside newly-planted apple trees within the Omagh area.

A spokesperson for Fermanagh and Omagh District Council said it had been “overwhelmed” with the response and the quality of competition entries, with over 580 pupils entering from 23 schools across the council district.

The spokesperson added, “Bees and other pollinators need lots of nectar to survive, so by planting heritage apple trees we can help support them and hopefully provide apples for free too!

“Trees are amazing; they are home to lots of wildlife, help lock up carbon dioxide to combat climate change, reduce flooding and help prevent soil erosion.”