+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com
Ulster Herald Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeDeath NoticesLOUGHRAN, Joseph (Joe)

LOUGHRAN, Joseph (Joe)

Posted: 7:28 pm February 11, 2020

LOUGHRAN, Joseph (Joe) – Clare, Carrickmore, 10th February 2020. Beloved husband of Rose (née Hughes), loving father of Geraldine, Eugene, James, Fiona and Joan, brother of Kathleen (Martin), Mickey, Peter and the late Peggy, RIP.

Remains leaving his residence, 256 Drumnakilly Road, tomorrow, Wednesday at 12.15 pm for 1 pm Mass in St. Colmcille’s Church, burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, brothers, sister, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, brother-in-law, grandchildren and extended family circle.

St. Pio Pray for him

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Ulster Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Ulster Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 10-14 John Street, Omagh, Co. Tyrone, N. Ireland, BT781DW