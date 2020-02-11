LOUGHRAN, Joseph (Joe) – Clare, Carrickmore, 10th February 2020. Beloved husband of Rose (née Hughes), loving father of Geraldine, Eugene, James, Fiona and Joan, brother of Kathleen (Martin), Mickey, Peter and the late Peggy, RIP.

Remains leaving his residence, 256 Drumnakilly Road, tomorrow, Wednesday at 12.15 pm for 1 pm Mass in St. Colmcille’s Church, burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.



Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, brothers, sister, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, brother-in-law, grandchildren and extended family circle.



St. Pio Pray for him