SMITH, Bob

Posted: 7:12 pm February 11, 2020

SMITH, Bob – peacefully at home, 11th February 2020, RIP. Beloved husband of the late Philomena, much loved father of Monica, Jennie, Bernadette, Kathleen, Patricia, Jacqueline and Eamon.

Bob’s remains will repose at his late home from 6 pm today, Tuesday, 11th February. Funeral from his late home on Thursday, 13th February, at 11.30 am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon in St. Francis of Assisi Church, Drumnabey. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing daughters, son, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren and entire family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his Soul

