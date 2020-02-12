McGOLDRICK, Moria (née Maxwell) – Omagh, peacefully at Hillcrest Nursing Home, February 12th, 2020, RIP. Beloved wife of the late Pat, RIP, and devoted mother of Stephen, Una and the late Jonathan, RIP. Dear sister of Liam.



Moira’s remains are reposing at her sons residence, 6 Coolnagard Avenue, Omagh. Funeral from there on Friday, February 14th at 9.30 am going to the Sacred Heart Church, Omagh for 10 am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Drumragh Cemetery.



Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing son, daughter, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, brother and entire family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her Soul

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Alzheimer’s, c/o McGuigan Funeral Directors, 57 Main Street, Gortin, Omagh.



House strictly private please.