Couple foil attempted burglary at neighbour’s property

A HEAVILY-pregnant Killyclogher woman and her partner foiled an attempted burglary at a neighbouring property in the early hours of yesterday (Wednesday) morning.

In a social media post that has been widely shared locally, Samantha Munton, who lives in the Pinefield development, said that, at around 3.40am, she was awakened by the noise of somebody trying to break in to her property, where she lives with her partner Gareth Evans and three-year-old daughter.

But, upon looking out her back window, she realised that it was actually a neighbouring house that was being targeted.

The mother-of-one, who is due to give birth to her second child any day now, then woke her partner. The pair ran outside and say they met the alleged culprit coming from the other property.

After shouting at him, he ran through another neighbouring garden.

The woman’s partner chased him barefoot, but he made off from the scene.

The suspect is described as wearing a light-coloured hooded top and black jacket (see screenshot of CCTV footage below).

Speaking to the UH yesterday afternoon, Samantha admitted that the whole experience had been “quite frightening”.

“At the time the adrenaline kicked in, but I’m now thinking that anything could have happened,” she added.

SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY

Police have confirmed that there were reports of suspicious activity at two properties, both in the Pinefield area of Killyclogher, in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

PSNI Sergeant Mooney said, “The first incident was reported just before 1.50am. The occupant reported hearing someone outside her home.”

The police are appealing to anyone with information about either incident to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 69 of 12/02/20.

Sergeant Mooney also reminded members of the public to take steps to protect their properties.

The officer said, “Please ensure that all doors and windows are secured, even when at home. If you do have CCTV systems, ensure that they are working, and please look out for elderly or vulnerable neighbours and check on them regularly.

“For detailed advice on home security contact your local Crime Prevention Officer on the non-emergency number 101, and in an emergency always call 999.”

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100 per-cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.