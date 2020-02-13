Man in his 20s assaulted at Omagh bus depot

Police on patrol near the bus depot after reports that fireworks had been thrown at pedestrians

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 20s was assaulted in the vicinity of Omagh Bus Depot yesterday (Wednesday) evening.

Constable Jason Crawford said, “At around 5.30pm police observed a man in his 20s being assaulted by an unknown male.

“The unknown male is described as being in his late teens with brown hair, wearing a blue jacket and grey tracksuit bottoms.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the assault or has any information to contact police at Omagh on 101, quoting reference 1572 of 12/02/2020.”

He added, “If someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”