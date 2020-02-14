QUINN, Paul – (Carryduff and Omagh), died 12th February 2020. Beloved husband of Siobhán and devoted father of Lucia, Muireann and Dáire. Cherished son of Ben and Carole and loving brother of Lisa Norris.



Paul’s remains will be reposing at his family home, 2 Baronscourt Glen Carryduff, BT8-8RF, until removal of remains on Saturday, 15th February 2020 at 11.45 am for Requiem Mass at 12.30 pm in the Church of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, Knockbracken Drive, BT8-8EX with interment afterwards in adjoining family burial ground.



Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Inspire, c/o the family.



Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, children, mother, father, sister, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and entire family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his Soul

House private from Friday 10 pm. Family only on morning of funeral.