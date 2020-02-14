Seskinore primary is crowned ‘Best School’ in Tyrone

PUPILS and staff of McClintock PS, Seskinore simply can’t stop smiling after their school was declared the ‘best’ in the whole of Tyrone at a recent awards ceremony.

The school picked up the prestigious accolade during this year’s revered ‘Families First NI Education Awards’, which was held in the plush surroundings of Titanic Belfast on Friday evening last.

McClintock PS – who were one of ten Tyrone primary schools in the running for the award – were nominated by local Seskinore lady, Cathy Crawford who appreciated the work of the school during and since her daughter, Heather attended.

Delighted with the success, principal, Sam Dennison paid tribute to the entire school community for their steadfast support – and added that there was ‘certainly a celebratory feeling in the air on Monday morning!’

“I was surrounded by my P5 pupils who wanted to hear all about the event and hold up the trophy!” he laughed, reflecting upon the atmosphere at the school.

“The ‘Best School in County Tyrone’ accolade truly does reflect the endeavours and dedication of all the staff, pupils, parents and governors at McClintock PS.

“Each school nominated for the award did very well to get so far,” he added.

“I think that it is gratifying to see so many involved in education getting due recognition for the important work that they do.”

Nearly 500 individuals attended Titanic Belfast from all over the North and were entertained as soon as they entered the building at 6.30pm for a drinks reception, until the lights were turned out at 1.30am.

Louise Coyle from nearby Eskra provided the music during the meal.

The other nine Tyrone schools who were nominated for the ‘County Tyrone – Best School 2020’ were: Omagh Integrated PS; St Mary’s PS, Strabane; St Catherine’s PS, Strabane; Sperrinview Special School, Dungannon; Sion Mills PS; St Oliver Plunkett PS, Beragh; Laghey PS, Dungannon; Donemana PS, Strabane; and Coagh PS, Cookstown.