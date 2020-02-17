Armstrong relieved to ‘still be here’ after huge crash

JON Armstrong admits he’s lucky to ‘still be here’ after enduring a frightening crash on stage three of Rally Sweden on Friday.

The Kesh man was competing in round one of the Junior WRC and ran slightly wide on a corner at almost 100 miles per hour in his Ford Fiesta R2-T. His car pitched sideways, sending him through a wooden post before becoming airborne, rotating 360 degrees and coming to a sudden stop against a snow bank and a tree.

Fortunately, the 25-year-old former eSports WRC champion and his co-driver, Noel O’Sullivan, walked away from the spectacular accident, with Armstrong’s worst ailment being a bruised back.

“I’m still a bit stiff, but I’m still here which is the main thing!,” he exclaimed.

“When you see a post coming towards you at 95 miles per hour you don’t know what is going to happen.”

