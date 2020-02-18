+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com
Ulster Herald Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeDeath NoticesCONLIN, Johnny

CONLIN, Johnny

Posted: 12:17 am February 18, 2020

CONLIN, Johnny – Fintona, died peacefully on Monday, 17th February 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved brother to Tommy (the late Sheila), Patsy (Ann), Mary Corrigan (Frank), Kate McDonald (Pat), Mickey and the late Dominic (Margaret).

Johnny will be reposing at his late residence, 63 Mountstewart Road, Shantonagh, Fivemiletown, BT75-0UA from 7 pm on Monday, 17th February. Johnny will leave his late residence on Wednesday, 19th February at 10.15 am for 11 am Requiem Mass in St. Lawrence’s Church, Fintona, burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Chest, Heart & Stroke, c/o McAtee Funeral Directors.

Deeply regretted by his loving brothers, sisters-in-laws, nephews, nieces and entire family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his Soul

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Ulster Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Ulster Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 10-14 John Street, Omagh, Co. Tyrone, N. Ireland, BT781DW