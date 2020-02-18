CONLIN, Johnny – Fintona, died peacefully on Monday, 17th February 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved brother to Tommy (the late Sheila), Patsy (Ann), Mary Corrigan (Frank), Kate McDonald (Pat), Mickey and the late Dominic (Margaret).

Johnny will be reposing at his late residence, 63 Mountstewart Road, Shantonagh, Fivemiletown, BT75-0UA from 7 pm on Monday, 17th February. Johnny will leave his late residence on Wednesday, 19th February at 10.15 am for 11 am Requiem Mass in St. Lawrence’s Church, Fintona, burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Chest, Heart & Stroke, c/o McAtee Funeral Directors.

Deeply regretted by his loving brothers, sisters-in-laws, nephews, nieces and entire family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his Soul