McGIRR, Liam – Lisreagh, Cavan and formerly Clogher, Co. Tyrone, Monday, February 17th, peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff in the ICU Cavan General Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his sister Pauline.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Pauline, brothers Seamus and Chris, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Lakelands Funeral home, Dublin Road, Cavan on Wednesday from 4.30 pm until 8.30 pm. Removal from Lakelands funeral home on Thursday morning at 10.30 am to the Cathedral of SS. Patrick and Felim to arrive for 11 am Requiem Mass. Cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin road, Cavan.

May he Rest In Peace

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to ICU Cavan General hospital, c/o Declan Finnegan Funeral Director or any family member or donation box provided