KELLY, Mary

Posted: 10:44 pm February 19, 2020

KELLY, Mary (née Rea Quinn) – Omagh, died peacefully in her granddaughter’s residence surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, 19th February 2020. Wife of the late John, much loved mother of Fiona, Frances, Theresa and Amanda, sister of Jimmy, Mark, Paul, Edel Marlow the late Joe, Gerry and Paddy.

Mary will be reposing at her late residence, 3 Shergrim Glen, Omagh, BT79-7GS from 12 noon on Thursday, 20th February. Wake times are as follows: Thursday from 12 noon to 10 pm and Friday from 10.30 am to 6 pm. Mary will leave her late residence at 9.30 am on Saturday, 22nd February for 10 am Requiem Mass in Christ the King Church, burial afterwards in Greenhill Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu of Marie Curie.

Deeply regretted by her loving daughters and their partners, sister, brothers, grandchildren, nephews, nieces and entire family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her Soul

