Omagh Harriers (Athletics)

Omagh Harriers Athletics Club enjoyed a year to remember in 2019 with titles and international recognition arriving almost weekly. Be it indoor or outdoor, on road, track, in the field or cross-country the club has athletes capable of competing at local, provincial, national and international level. Their thriving youth section continues to be a platform for development with athletes competing and excelling across the country and abroad, while the senior section produces similar high standards. Omagh Harriers are also behind the increasingly popular Omagh Half Marathon, which attracts hundreds of runners each and every year.

Galbally Pearses (GAA)

The Pearses senior side clinched a superb Tyrone League and Championship Intermediate double (their Paddy Cullen Cup success bridging a 61 year gap to their previous adult title triumph) and advanced all the way to the Ulster Final. Their Reserves also joined in the success story as they captured the Division Two league and reached the County Final. With the Girls U14s winning the All-Ireland Feile Shield out in Mayo and the club now boosting facilities the envy of any club in Ireland the future looks bright for the dark Blues.

Omagh Wheelers (Cycling)

OMAGH Wheelers enjoyed their 20th anniversary year in 2019 during which they organised a range of events, such as spectacular annual races like the McCann Cup and the Tour of Omagh. But being no strangers to hosting national championships, they also arranged the Ulster Cyclocross Championships at Ecclesville where local rider, Darnell Moore came agonisingly close to regaining his title, only to miss out to his Vitus Pro teammate Chris McGlinchey. As well as the competitive side of things, the Wheelers also have a thriving leisure section who regularly enjoy Sunday spins locally and further afield.

Drumquin Archery (Archery)

DRUMQUIN Archery Club enjoyed a year of record breaking success in 2019. Their season started with Adrian and Makenna Chadwick, Simon McKelvey and Samantha Harper all winning titles and setting three records at the NI Indoor Championships. Adrian Makenna and Sam then claimed a hat-trick of NI Field Championship gold medals, before Makenna went on to complete her UK Field Championship title hat-trick and she earned a European Championship bronze medal in Holland where she broke a world record. Towards the end of the season, Sam and Makenna won gold medals at the Passberger Cup, where Adrian claimed silver.

Martial Arts Omagh (Martial Arts)

As debut seasons go Omagh Mixed Martial Arts club couldn’t have wished for a better one. A matter of months after opening its doors members of the OMMA club made it onto the podiums at competitions in Portarlington, the Antrim Forum and Dublin. That was only a taste of things to come and for the remainder of the 2019 OMMA members, coached by Gerry Poltorak, claimed gold, silver and bronze at a plethora of major events up and down the country. With the likes of Cameron Clements, Caelan McElhone and other club members performing to such a high standard we’re likely to hear a of OMMA in the months and years ahead.



2019 – Club of the Year Award

Please note: One vote per IP address. Your vote does not determine the overall winner but helps create awareness of the shortlisted nominees.

Deadlines: For ‘public view’ of votes: Friday 21st February 2020 5pm

Final voting deadline is: Monday 2nd March 2020 10am

