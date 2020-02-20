Overall Sports Personality of the Year Award

Sorcha Mullan (Athletics)

January

At the start of this year Sorcha helped Northern Ireland to a third placed finish at the Celtic Under-17 Girls’ Home International Cross-Country event; she claimed a bronze medal in the Girls’ Under-17 1,500 metres at the NI and Ulster Indoor Age Group C’ships and helped Omagh Harriers ladies team win the Intermediate title at the NI and Ulster Cross-Country Championships where she finished an amazing fifth place overall against competitors, some of whom were at least twice her age. Sorcha also earned a place on the NI and Ulster Mountain Running team at the World Under-18 Cup in Italy.

Emmett McNabb (Gaelic Football)

February

Emmet was man of the match as Dromore Under-21s made history when annexing the highly prestigious Ulster Under-21 Club Tournament. The talented attacker weighed in with six points as his side accounted for Down’s Carryduff 1-9 to 0-8 in a gripping decider, which followed earlier commendable victories over Clann Eireann and O’Donovan Rossas. He also played a pivotal role in St Dympna’s Seniors League success later in the year and in another football code helped Tummery Athletic to the Mulhern Cup title before making the switch to the Championship with Dergview FC.

Angus Fyffe (Cycling)

March

Angus returned to form following a tough 2018 with an impressive victory in horrendous conditions at the Cycleways Cup in Co Meath. After 115 kilometres of challenging racing, he arrived at the finish on his own, swooping across the line in the midst of a snow flurry. That victory kick-started an excellent season for the Caldwell Cycles man, who claimed two National Road Race Series victories at Mullingar and Cork, while he also won the the Shannonside GP. Alongside those four victories, he recorded podium finishes, was placed in the mid-20s at the National Road Race Championships and represented Cycling Ulster at the Manx International.

Richard Clarke (Soccer)

April

When Richard accepted the captain’s armband at Ballinamallard following their relegation from the Premiership he couldn’t have imagined that come May he would be leading the Ducks out for a first ever Irish Cup final appearance against Crusaders at The National Stadium. As expected the Crues spoiled the party but, with Clarke at the helm, the Mallards run to the final had been a remarkable one. Following wins over the PSNI and Carrick Rangers, they defeated Dungannon Swifts on penalties to set up a last four showdown against Warrenpoint Town where Clarke again played a starring role in a dramatic penalty shootout triumph.

Lauren Armstrong (Hockey)

May

The Omagh Academy student has a burning ambition to one day follow in the footsteps of a certain Shirley McCay who has enjoyed a sparkling international career. For Lauren that’s quite a tall order but so far so good for the captain of the school’s 1st XI. In May she captained Ireland U17s in a four-team tournament in Mannheim Germany and upon her return the gifted midfielder played for Ulster U18s against Wales in a three-match series at Lilleshall, England. Lauren, who currently plays top flight hockey with Dungannon Ladies, previously helped Omagh Ladies to win the Senior League One Cup for the first time in the club’s history and more recently helped Ulster U18s to inter-provincial glory and Omagh Academy to the semi-finals of the Schools Cup.

Kelan Grant (Mountain Bike Racing)

June

Kelan was thrilled to regain the Irish Enduro Championship title. The Team Chain Reaction Cycles Mavic racer, who won the crown for the first time back in 2017, was in inspired form in County Louth, beating fellow professional racers like Greg and Killian Callaghan in the process. Kelan went on to win the Vitrus First Tracks Enduro Championship title, finished 36th overall in the World Series and led Ireland to 16th place at the inaugural Trophy of Nations in Italy during an impressive 2019 season that saw him retain his place with the Chain Reaction team ahead of the 2020 World Enduro Series, which gets underway next month in South America.

Cathal McShane (GAA)

July

The 24 year old Tyrone star from Owen Roes emerged as the top full-forward in the Country in 2019 wreaking havoc for defences across the season. Firmly established as the lynchpin of the Red Hand attack the former All-Ireland U21 winner registered a magnificent personal scoring tally of three goals and fifty points in the Championship, displaying a high level of consistency throughout which helped land him a National All-Star Award. All those with a vested interest in Tyrone GAA were therefore relieved last month to see Cathal commit to the county cause again this season having been courted by leading Aussie Rules side Adelaide Crows.

Niamh McEvoy (Showjumping)

August

Niamh helped Ireland to a European title before winning a National Championship crown just a week later. The Loreto Grammar School was a member of the GAIN Irish U16 (Pony) Show Jumping team who earned a sensational gold medal success at the 2019 European Championships at Strzegom in Poland. She was back in action the following weekend in Mullingar at the National Championships, where she regained her crown by beating her Ireland teammate John McEntee. She went on to ride alongside McEntee for Ireland at the Longines Masters of Paris and was 5th at the Tanzan Grand Prix.

Aaron Johnston (Motorsport/Rallying)

September

The Fintona man partnered Norwegian rally sensation Oliver Solberg to the Baltic Rally Championship title at the first attempt. In September they claimed victory at Lõuna-Eesti Ralli in Estonia before, two weeks later, guiding their Subaru Motorsport USA Impreza to the Susquehannock Trail Performance Rally title in Pennsylvania. Prior to those successes, Aaron and Oliver had lit up the European rally scene with victories in the the opening rounds of the Baltic Championship and won Rally Liepaja on their European Rally Championship debut. They have since joined Skoda for the 2020 season of World Rally Championship 3.

Rory Brennan (GAA)

October

The Trillick man enjoyed a stand out season for both club and county. Now an integral part of the Tyrone defence the 25 year old showed all his leadership qualities as he played a starring role in St Macartan’s eighth Tyrone Senior Championship title victory in the Autumn. Having impressed throughout a tough campaign in which they faced some of the county’s heavy hitters, he saved the best to last turning in a man of the match display in a nervy final against Errigal Ciaran at Healy Park. His maturity and determination were vital in helping steer a youthful ‘Reds’ line up to the winning line.

Jude Gallagher (Boxing)

November

Just over a month after turning 18, the Newtownstewart man was crowned Irish Senior Elite 52kg champion. He defeated reigning Irish Intermediate champion, Sean Kavanagh, 5-0, in the last eight, before recording a similar triumph over reigning champion, Adam Hession to set up a final clash with last year’s 49kg title holder, Regain Buckley, who he also defeated 5-0. He also won his final Irish underage title in the summer, fought at the European Youth Championships and was selected to represent Ireland at a Multi-Nations in Bulgaria before illness ruled him out.

Trevor McGlynn (Athletics)

December

Trevor was named Athletics NI Community Coach of the Year to cap twelve months of sensational results in a variety of disciplines. As an athlete in his own right, McGlynn won two National titles, set three Irish records, claimed six Northern Irish gold medals and a new provincial record and earned a host of other accolades. As a coach, he helped Mark McConnell to two Irish titles and three Northern Irish Championship gold medals; Orlagh Colton to a Northern Irish gold medal and a provincial record, as well as an Irish title, while Mark McBrearty and Colly Harkin both earned medals at the Donegal Championships.

