Omagh Christian Brothers Grammar School (Soccer)

OMAGH CBS’s under-13 soccer team became only the second side in the school’s history – following the success of their 2017 counterparts – to win the NI Schools Cup. Mr Dickson’s charges defeated Our Lady and St Patrick’s Knock 4-3 in a pulsating final. Reece McAleer opened the scoring for the Tyrone men with an equaliser in the first half before Charlie Donnelly took centre-stage with a stunning hat-trick to seal the deal. A week later, the side completed a cup double by winning the F&W Schools Cup by beating Castlderg High School 5-4 on penalties after a 0-0 draw at Youth Sport Omagh.

Omagh Loreto Grammar School (Netball)

THROUGHOUT the school’s rich tradition of success on the netball court, no Loreto Grammar School team had ever won the NI Minor Bowl. That was until March 2019 when Nichola Barbour’s girls defeated Assumption Grammar 10-5 in the final at Lisburn Racquets Club. Having lost 14-9 to Aquinas in the NI Cup first round, the Omagh girls showed their mettle to defeat Cookstown High 12-3 to reach the quarter-finals where they brushed aside St Genevieves by 19-4 and they continued their impressive form at both ends of the court by dispatching Wallace 19-7 in the last four before claiming Assumption’s scalp in an evenly contested decider.

Omagh Christian Brothers Grammar School (Athletics)

OMAGH CBS’s minor boys’ 4×100 metre sprint team produced the performance of their running careers at the Irish Life All-Ireland Schools’ Track and Field Championships in Tullamore, Co Offaly, where they not only earned a coveted silver medal but they did so by smashing the Ulster record. The quartet of Charlie Donnelly, Nathan Farry and Tom Papakyriacou-Gavin and Blaine Lynch, who went on to earn siver in the javelin with a throw of 45.46m, completed the race in an impressive 49.28 seconds, just behind new Irish record holders, Cresent College Comprehensive, Limerick.

Dean Maguirc College (GAA)

DEAN Maguirc Carrickmore captured a second Ulster Schools title for the season, having won the Rafferty Cup the previous Christmas, when they emerged worthy three point winners (3- 7 to 2-7) over a gallant St Aidan’s Cootehill side in the Ulster McAvoy Cup Final in May. Aidan Morris, Cathair Kelly, Ryan Dobbs and Ronan Fox were to the fore for the winners in defence while at midfield team Captain Lorcan McGarrity led by example alongside Donal Sweeney. Michael Rafferty, Colum McCrory and Ryan Coyle were the Dean goal-scorers.

Omagh Academy (Rugby)

OMAGH Academy’s under-16 side enjoyed a famous Schools’ Medallion Bowl success when beating Down High School 17-11 in the decider at Dungannon Royal School. Tries by Alex Colhoun, Reece Braden and number eight Daniel Armstrong, with a Johsua Kyle conversion, secured the triumph. Ross Hunter’s charges were in imperious form throughout the competition, dispatching Lurgan College 39-0 in a seven try victory at home before eliminating Limavady Grammar 24-0 at the same venue ahead of their showpiece success over Down, who beat Dalriada and Portadown College.



