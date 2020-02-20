Senior Team of the Year Award

Clogher Valley (Rugby)

Having suffered the ignominy of relegation from the top flight of junior rugby in Ulster, Clogher turned to former player Stephen Bothwell to help steady the ship. And he, along with PC Falconer, David Sharkey and Paul Armstrong, did more than that, bringing in several talented youngsters to an experienced core of a team that bounced straight back up as Championship 2 winners at the first attempt. The did it in style too, beating nearest rivals Limavady to clinch their crown and complete the second half of the season unbeaten.

Mid-Tyrone Boomer Cup (Bowls)

The phrase ‘worth waiting for’ could have been written for the Mid Tyrone Zone men’s bowls team, who ended a 51-year wait to finally get their hands on the ‘Boomer’ Cup. They saw off Meath and North West before eliminating one of the tournament favourites, Armagh in the last four. That set up a difficult decider with cup holders, Oriel, in Clontibret, Co Monaghan, where they raced into a 17 shot lead. The champions clawed them back, though and at 49-49 it was anyone’s title until Gary McNabb delivered the winning bowl with his last shot of the last end.

Tummery Athletic (Soccer)

Tummery Athletic have had a passionate love affair with the Mulhern Cup and in May that continued when the Dromore men won the prestigious silverware for the fifth time in their history. Goals by Blain Campbell, Paddy Molloy and a stunning strike by Emmett McNabb sealed an impressive victory as Gerry Love’s team successfully defended the Fermanagh and Western’s premier knockout prize. In a year when Athletic finished runners-up in the league and were beaten finalists in the Irish Junior Cup, it was hugely important that they ended the season on a high.

Trillick St. Macartan’s (GAA)

The class of 2019 added another chapter to the proud history of the ‘Reds’ as they clinched the Tyrone Senior Championship crown for a seventh time with victory over Errigal Ciaran in the final. Backed by a new generation of exciting young players the St Macartans had to do it the hard way to get hold of the O’Neill Cup, beating live-wire contenders Dromore, Clonoe and defending champions Coalisland en-route to the decider. After a couple of frustrating seasons of near misses Trillick were not going to let this latest opportunity for glory pass them by.

Aces (Snooker)

They say never work with family, but that advice has been ignored and rightly so, by Omagh’s Loughran clan who have been a dominant force in the local snooker league over the past couple of years. Last season the three Loughran brothers, Paul, Shane and Barry, known collectively as the Aces, won the Omagh and District Snooker League’s top flight title and they then went on to win the Knockout Trophy for the fifth time when beating T&F Hospital. And this season looks to be heading in a similar direction with the trio well ahead at the top of the division one standings.



