Sports Recognition Award

Award Sponsor

Lee Mitchell (Equestrian)

Lee enjoyed a spectacularly successful trip to the Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi where he won not one, but two gold medals. The inspirational Omagh Spires Special Olympics Club member struck gold in both the English Equitation and Working Trial equestrian events in the United Arab Emirates. He also won two gold medals at the Ireland Games a year earlier and he enjoys swimming and bocce throughout the year.

Naomi Elkin (Equestrian)

Naomi enjoyed a hugely successful outing at the Riding For The Disabled Regional Championships where she won two titles. Representing Omagh Riding For the Disabled, she sealed a gold medal in the Grade 4 Championship test and the Grade 1-6 Walk, Trot and Canter Test, completing a memorable golden double. The talented equestrian athlete also competes at a wide range of local showjumping events where she regularly achieves positive results.

Jack Armstrong (Bocce)

This young Omagh athlete is one for the future. Jack has been involved in Special Olympics via the sport of Bocce but over the last 2-3 years has branched out into Athletics and Football. Jack joined the Eagles Football team at the start of last season and proved to be a revelation. The young man slotted into the side and quickly became a regular starter. Jack helped the team to the Special Olympics Ulster Division One title in his first season.

Jarleth Mullan (Bocce/Athletics)

This young Athlete is a bit of an all rounder. Competing for Omagh Spires in Bocce he won a Silver medal at All Ireland Games in Dublin. Jarlath also competes with Starbreakers Special Olympics Club in Athletics and has his sights firmly set on the new cycle of events starting in June. Jarlath’s great year culminated in victory with the Eagles Special Olympics Football team which won the Ulster League title.

Ciaran McAleer (GAA)

The courage, determination and perserverance of this Errigal Ciaran teenager is a true inspiration. Despite being confined to a wheelchair because of ‘brittle bones’ his physical condition does not get in the way of his love for his club and county, or Gaelic Games. Always a keen coach, supporter and volunteer, Ciaran is a passionate follower of all Errigal teams across the grades, assisting with off field duties on match days. He is also a past winner of Ulster GAA’s prestigious ‘Young Person of the Year’ Award.



2019 – Sports Recognition Award

