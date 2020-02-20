Youth Team of the Year Award

Loughmacrory Handball Feile (Handball)

In the last two years at national and international level there has been a lot of prestigious titles captured by some of the Loughmacrory’s club finest young stars. Gary McAleer, Eoin McElholm, Ruairi McCullagh, Thomas Duff and Dearbhail Fox turned 2019 into another landmark year by capturing the Feile division one titles in both the 40×20 and 60×30 courts in the same year, the first time that the double has ever been accomplished in the history of feile competition. The club’s young stars travelled to many places like Cork, Wexford and Galway during 2019 and brought many gold medals back to Loughmacrory thanks to their outstanding performances.

Omagh Boxing Academy (Boxing)

OMAGH Boxing Academy continues to grow from strength-to-strength and members enjoyed another year of success in 2019. One of the highlights of the past 12 months was the outstanding performance by Conan McAleer in Sweden where he picked up a gold medal at the King of the Ring tournament. McAleer, Matthew McDonagh and Michael McDonagh also earned Donegal Novice crowns, Shea McAleer won a Halloween Open Championship title in Belfast with Sean Duke and Michael McDonagl claiming silver medals, and Jimmy Jardine earned a Nine Counties Championship gold medal.

Dromore U21s (GAA)

St Dympna’s made history when they recorded a superb breakthrough provincial triumph with victory in the prestigious Ulster U21 Club Tournament hosted annually by Creggan Kickhams. The side, managed by Paddy Montague, registered a hard-fought 1-9 to 0-8 victory over Down champions Carryduff in the final to become only the second ever Tyrone representative to lay claim to the Paddy McLarnon Cup. Emmet McNabb emerged as man of the match with Tiarnan Sludden netting the all important goal in the latter stages of the final.

Strule Dolphins (Swimming)

Strule Dolphins enjoyed yet another successful year in terms of swimmer development as their young athletes competed with aplomb in the South West Minor League, Provincial Towns League, Swim Ulster galas and various competitions throughout Ireland where personal best times and the prestigious qualifying times were regularly achieved. The club continues to go from strength-to-strength both in and out of the pool, with a hard-working band of coaches and parents helping drive things forward.

Tyrone Junior Milk Cup (Soccer)

Under the guidance of manager Martin Gallagher and assistant Darren Crozier the Tyrone Juniors had a year to remember on the north coast. The county under-15s defeated Bracknell Town and Colina and drew with the mighty Manchester United in Ballymoney to top their qualifyng. That set-up a mouth-watering semi-final clash against the highly-fancied Glasgow Rangers, who were given the fright of their lives by the Red Hand boys before emerging victorious 5-4 on penalties. For good measure the Tyrone senior side defeated the other side of Glasgow, Celtic, 4-3 during the course of a memorable week.



