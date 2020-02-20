ARMSTRONG, Evelyn (née Whittaker) – February 19th, 2020, (peacefully) at South West Acute Hospital, late of 36 Longhill Road, Dromore, Co. Tyrone. Dearly loved wife of the late Robert (Bobby), dear sister of the late Kathleen, Elsie, Molly, William, Olive and a much loved aunt.

Funeral service in Dromore Presbyterian Church on Saturday at 1 pm, followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard.



House private.



Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Harold McCauley Care Home, cheques payable to R G Adams & Son, 25 Main Street, Dromore, Co. Tyrone, BT78-3AE.



Deeply regretted by the entire family circle.

“Safe in the arms of Jesus”