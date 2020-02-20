Coalisland and Clonoe pitted together in first round

THE draw for the LCC Group Tyrone Club Championships was made tonight in Garvaghey, and as always, it threw up some pretty tasty ties.

Possibly the one that stands out the most is the meeting of neighbours Clonoe and Coalisland, who last met in the semi-final three years ago with that match going to a replay.

Reigning senior champions Trillick will meet Intermediate kingpins Galbally. Galbally manager John Moylan commented during tonight’s event that he would take inspiration from Trillick’s rise from the Intermediate ranks to O’Neill Cup winners in the space of one season back in 2015.

Advertisement

There are a few standout meetings in the Intermediate Championship as well including the pairing of Owen Roes and Gortin. New club Naomh Eoghan were pitted against Eglish, who are one of the favourites for the title. In the Junior Championship, another new team – Coalisland thirds – were drawn against neighbours Brocagh, and Eskra versus Kildress has the potential to be a cracking contest.

Here is the full draw from tonight:

Tyrone Junior Championship preliminary round

Drumquin v Fintona.

Tyrone Junior Championship first round



First round Killeeshil v Drumragh; Castlederg v Errigal Ciaran thirds; Brackaville v Clann na nGael; Drumquin or Fintona v Killyman; Glenelly v Cookstown; Na Fianna thirds v Brocagh; Eskra v Kildress; Urney v Derrytresk

Advertisement

Tyrone Intermediate first round

Tattyreagh v Strabane; Augher v Beragh; Rock v Moortown; Clogher v Edendork; Aghaloo v Aghyaran; Greencastle v Stewartstown; Naomh Eoghan v Eglish; Owen Roes v Gortin

Tyrone Senior Championship first round

Clonoe v Coalisland; Moy v Derrylaughan; Galbally v Trillick; Killyclogher v Carrickmore; Loughmacrory v Dungannon; Ardboe v Donaghmore; Errigal Ciaran v Pomeroy; Omagh v Dromore