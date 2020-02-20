Omagh woman speaks of hurt at ‘vile rumours’

FORMER elected representative Sorcha McAnespy has spoken out to address “false and malicious rumours” that have been spread about her private life since the start of the year.

The cruel claims – which link her to a high profile figure from Tyrone and have been widely shared online – have devastated the Omagh woman.

The campaign has also included superimposing Ms McAnespy’s face onto lewd pornographic images, which have been spread widely online through the WhatsApp messaging platform.

Ms McAnespy has contacted police and is receiving counselling to help her cope.

She said online trolls have “made my life hell” and devastated her family and friends.

