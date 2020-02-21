A5 objectors highlight air quality concerns

THE Alternative A5 Alliance has questioned the robustness of statistics on the likely impact on air quality if the A5 dual-carriageway is eventually completed.

A Public Inquiry into the estimated £1 billion began this week at the Strule Arts Centre.

During the opening day of proceedings, Conor Fegan, barrister for the AA5A said the air quality figures had not been updated for over five years, adding that this led to doubts over their robustness of the scheme.

Members of the objection group have said the issue of air quality was vital considering the statistics which show that 500 deaths in Northern Ireland annually are due to the impact of particles of dust in the atmosphere.

“Over five years have elapsed since this data was collected,” Mr Fegan said.

“It is a case of the Department for Infrastructure thinking too fast, they want the scheme to go ahead and do not want to go back to the drawing board and look at the data again.

“This data would be more robust if they went out and did those surveys again. On the basis the data is so old, it is impossible to look at the significant air quality impacts of this scheme.”

However, the Department for Infrastructure said that the air quality survey had looked at a total of 10,000 properties and projected there would be no change or improvement of the air quality in the majority of areas.

They said that they had re-run the modelling exercise for air quality again and that the likelihood was that the greater use of electric vehicles would help to improve the levels in the future.

