Car bomb threat to Sinn Féin members

HUNDREDS of Sinn Féin members in West Tyrone have been advised to be vigilant and check under their vehicles for a potential car bomb.

The warning comes following a threat that dissident republican group, the New IRA, are planning a bomb attack on a car of a Sinn Féin member.

Issuing the warning to her fellow Sinn Féin colleagues, West Tyrone MP Órfhlaith Begley said the threat will not deter them from working to bring change across the island of Ireland.

Ms Begley said, “Our Leas Uachtarán Michelle O’Neill has been advised that the attack on a Sinn Féin member could take place anywhere in the six counties.

“Sinn Féin has hundreds of activists throughout West Tyrone. I would urge party members to be vigilant at this time.

“This threat comes at a time when Sinn Féin is the most popular party on this island with the potential of being in government both in the north and south.

“The Irish political landscape has shifted drastically in the past few years, with every single one of the 32 counties in Ireland having a Sinn Féin MP or TD.

“We have never been closer to achieving Irish reunification with the two party political system in the south being consigned to history. Just as the unionist majority here in the north has ended.

“This threat will not deter myself or my Sinn Féin colleagues, with more than 700,000 voters now, supporting our agenda for change across this island.”