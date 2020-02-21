NIPSA picket at Courthouse over pay and conditions

MEMBERS of the NIPSA Union who work within the Department of Justice at Omagh Courthouse have taken part in a picket over pay and conditions.

Around 30 people staged the protest on Tuesday morning. It co-incided with the weekly Magistrates Court in the building.

They joined with counterparts at courthouses across the North in a protest that is expected to be the first of several during the coming weeks.

Advertisement

“For the past nine years we’ve had a one per-cent pay rise which is below inflation,” said NIPSA member, Ciaran Farmer.

‘With the Executive back in place, now is the time to call for a proper increase for all civil servants.”

Mr Farmer said civil servants also fear a complete removal of flexi-time and the loss of two days’ public holidays.

“Such a move would be extremely unfair and impact severely on the work-life balance and family commitments of so many of our members,” he added.

“This strike is part of a selective action which we hope will make management sit up and pay attention to the strong opposition

which exists against these proposals.”

NIPSA members within the Department for Justice are focusing their pickets on the month of February.