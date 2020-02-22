30 jobs to be created as part of Hogshead redevelopment

A MAJOR £800,000 redevelopment of the Hogshead Bar in Omagh is set to be completed by the end of this summer, creating 30 full and part-time jobs.

The popular bar will become known as the Copper Tap as part of the extensive refurbishment which is being spearheaded by a Kildress-based developer.

Planning permission will be sought for the project which is set to revitalise the premises, which have been a part of Omagh’s entertainment scene for decades.

Advertisement

As well as an extensive refurbishment of the existing facade and interior, there will also be the addition of a restaurant taking advantage of the ideal location on the edge of the town centre.

It is hoped that the premises will eventually cater for what’s described by the developers as a ‘premium audience’, aged from the mid-20s upwards.

The sale of the premises was confirmed in the past few days and those behind the development are confident that the new Copper Tap will become a focal point for the town’s entertainment scene.

“Everything is moving at quite a fast pace at the moment and what we’re hoping is that the refurbishment will begin soon and be completed by August or September,” a spokesperson for the developers said.

“There will be a complete overhaul of the interior and we’re also planning a Georgian-style frontage which is also aimed at adding to its appeal and our aim is that the refurbishment will see the complete regeneration of the site.

“This premises has the potential to become a very vibrant addition to the Omagh entertainment scene, and there is obviously great scope for development.

“The site is perfectly placed for attracting a more mature audience aged from 25-26 upwards.

Advertisement

“Our bands and musicians will be geared towards that target audience and to helping to realise the Copper Tap’s potential as a premium entertainment venue.”