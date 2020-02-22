+44 (0)28 8224 3444
HomeDeath NoticesCOLGAN, Bernard (Barney)

COLGAN, Bernard (Barney)

Posted: 3:04 pm February 22, 2020

COLGAN, Bernard (Barney) – Loughmacrory. Beloved husband of Kathleen (née McGarvey), loving father of Dermot, Martin, Paul and Claire, brother of Mary (White), Kathleen (McElhone) and the late Peter.

Remains leaving his residence 122 Loughmacrory Road at 9.15 am on Sunday, 23rd February for 10 am Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughter, sisters, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and brother-in-law.

St. Pio Pray for him

