DONNELLY, Teresa (née Hughes), Main Street, Sixmilecross, 22nd February 2020, peacefully at Craigavon Hospital. Beloved wife of Francie and loving mother of Aidan, Pauline, Noel, Therese and loved grandmother of Aoife, Niamh, Sinead and Enya. Loving sister of Danny, Margaret and the late Fr. Peter, Paddy, Nan, Eileen, John and Mickey.



Funeral leaving her late residence on Monday, 24th February at 10.15 am for 11 am Requiem Mass in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Beragh. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.



Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughters, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother, sister, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and large family circle.

St. Padre Pio, pray for her

Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on her Soul