GORMLEY, Mona (Mary) – Omagh, 20th February 2020, RIP, 20th February 2020, 72 Golan View Care Home. Dear sister of Colum and Irene. Removal from Maguire’s Funeral Home, BT78-5JX, Saturday at 5 pm going to the Sacred Heart Church. Funeral Sunday following 11 am Requiem Mass with interment in Drumragh.



Deeply regretted by her brother, sister, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and entire family circle.

On her Soul sweet Jesus have mercy