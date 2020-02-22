+44 (0)28 8224 3444
HUTCHINSON, Fred

Posted: 3:00 pm February 22, 2020

HUTCHINSON, Fred – February 21st, 2020 peacefully at Hillcrest Nursing Home and late of Edergole Road, Omagh. Dearly beloved husband of the late Violet and much loved father of Michelle and Dessie a devoted grandfather, great grandfather, Uncle and a dear brother of Irene, Ethel, Victor and the late Inez.

House Closed

Family and friends welcome to call at Armstrong Funeral Home on Saturday between 5 pm until 9 pm. Service of Thanksgiving will be held in Cappagh Parish Church on Sunday at 2 pm followed by interment in adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Cappagh Parish Church and Chest Heart & Stroke, payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79-7AY

Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle.

“Peace Perfect Peace”

