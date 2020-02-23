Ross organises charity match in memory of his mother

Aware Ambassador, Katherine O'Donnell with Ross McIvor and David Lukacs at the launch of the Aware charity football match.

A YOUNG Killyclogher student is hoping for a big turnout at a special football match which he is organising in memory of his mother who died by suicide two years ago.

Ross McIvor, a pupil at Omagh High School, has already secured the services of two teams for the game, which takes place at the Leisure Complex on Sunday, March 1.

All money raised through voluntary donations at the game will go towards the charity, Aware NI, which aims to overcome depression and change lives.

Ross says that he has been delighted with the response to the game so far and is hoping for a big turnout of players and spectators when it takes place.

“My mum took her own life and I just felt that this was something good to do in her memory and to help Aware NI,” he said.

“We want to use the football match to raise awareness of mental health and the good work that Aware NI do in Omagh and throughout the country.

“Mental health is a very important topic and I just hope that by having this match we’ll make our own small contribution to ensure that no other family has to go through what our family experienced.”

Ross, who plays soccer for Beragh Swifts, is also looking forward to lining out in the game, which was the idea of his friend, David Lukacs.

“It’s important that we get the message out there and try and encourage people to talk if they are experiencing difficulties,” Ross added.

“I’d like to thank Margaret McCrossan from Aware NI who has really helped us in the organisation of the game. Aware NI have been brilliant in helping us to make sure that everything is sorted.

“At the moment we’ve about 30 people taking part, so there will be plenty of opportunities for people to showcase their footballing skills.”