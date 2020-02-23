WEST, Oliver – (Dromore, Co. Tyrone), died peacefully in the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, 23rd February 2020. Brother of the late Paddy, Tim and Benedict, beloved uncle of Rosaleen, Elizabeth, Janey, Sally, Kathleen, Frances and the late Margaret.

Oliver arrive at St. Davog’s Church, Dromore for 7 pm on Monday, 24th February. Oliver’s Requiem Mass will take place at 11 am on Tuesday, 25th February, followed by his burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his loving nieces, grand nieces and nephews and entire family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his Soul

St. Padre Pio pray for him