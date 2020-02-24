Drumragh College closed for two days after roof leak

DRUMRAGH Integrated College in Omagh will be closed both today (Monday) and tomorrow as a result of a flooding incident.

Earlier, parents of pupils attending Drumragh Integrated College in Omagh were asked to collect their children from the school as soon as possible.

Principal, John Dennison, said that a leak in the roof of the school had led to them taking the decision to close the school ‘in the interests of the safety of pupils.’

Advertisement

A number of other schools locally have also been closed due to the snow. They include Gaelscoil naGrann at Ballinamullin and Our Lady of Lourdes Primary in Greencastle.

Richmond PS in Ballygawley, Killen Primary, Castlederg, Windmill Integrated in Dungannon, Drumglass High School in Dungannon, Sperrinview School, Cookstown Primary, Donaghmore Primary, Ballytrea Primary, Bush Primary, Gaelscoil Aodha Rua, St Mary’s Primary in Carland and Donaghey Primary in Dungannon have also been closed.

It comes as many parts of Tyrone have been affected by the snow which fell overnight and has left many roads in a tricky condition.

Earlier today, six lorries became stuck on the main A5 between Ballygawley and Omagh when they failed to get up Ballymacilroy Hill. The road was closed for a time, with motorists being urged to take an alternative route.

While the overnight snowfalls have eased this morning, there is lying water in many places which is making driving conditions difficult.