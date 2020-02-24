McALEER, Edward – (Killyclogher and formerly Upper Dergmoney, Omagh), peacefully, February 24th, 2020, RIP. Beloved husband of Etta and devoted father of Angela, Margaret, Siobhan, Paul, Peter, Mark and the late Eamonn, RIP.



Edward’s remains will repose at his late residence, 7 Corran Road, Killyclogher, BT79-7JW from 7 pm on Monday, 24th February. Funeral from there on Wednesday, 26th February at 9.20 am going to the Sacred Heart Church, Omagh for 10 am Requiem Mass, with burial afterwards in Greenhill Cemetery.



Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren and entire family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy his Soul

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Knockmoyle Lodge Care Home, c/o McGuigan Funeral Directors, 57 Main Street, Gortin, Omagh.

Family time only please from 11 pm until 10 am, and on the morning of the funeral.