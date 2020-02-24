+44 (0)28 8224 3444
Road traffic collision at Greencastle junction

Posted: 6:25 pm February 24, 2020
By Alan Rodgers
THREE vehicles, including a Translink bus, have been involved in a road traffic collision at Greencastle crossroads.

The collision is understood to have taken place shortly before 5pm this evening at the junction of Greencastle Road and Crockanboy Road.

It is unknown at this time if there have been any injuries.

No passengers were on the bus at the time of the collision.

Officers from the PSNI attended the scene and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service was also tasked.

