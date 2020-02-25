GREEN, John – peacefully, 24th February 2020, RIP. Much loved father of Matthew, Orla and Leeann, loving brother of Mary (Devlin), Seamus, Brendan, Pauline (Boyd), Martin and Eileen, beloved son of the late James and Alice.

John’s remains are reposing at the family home, 101 Tattysallagh Road, Drumquin, BT78-4RQ. Funeral from the family home on Thursday, 27th February at 12.20 pm for Requiem Mass at 1 pm in St. Patrick’s Church, Langfield, Drumquin. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Family time please from 11 pm to 11 am.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing son, daughters, sisters, brothers and entire family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his Soul