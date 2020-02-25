McALEER, Edward – (Killyclogher and formerly Upper Dergmoney, Omagh), peacefully February 24th, 2020, RIP. Beloved husband of Etta and devoted father of Angela, Margaret, Siobhan, Paul, Peter, Mark and the late Eamonn, RIP. Funeral Mass took place in the Sacred Heart Church, Omagh on Wednesday, February 26th at 11.15 am with burial afterwards in Greenhill Cemetery.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his Soul

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Knockmoyle Lodge Care Home, c/o McGuigan Funeral Directors, 57 Main Street, Gortin, Omagh.