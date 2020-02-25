SHARKEY, William (Wilsie) – Fintona, died peacefully on Monday, 24th February 2020 in the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Kathleen, devoted father to Mary, Patsy, Geraldine Corrigan, Vinney, Dympna Garrity, Brendan, Caroline McAtamney, Helen Forde and Kieran. Loving brother to John, Tony and the late Tom, Gerry, Mick and Kitty McKillen.

William will be reposing at his late residence, 156 Corbally Road, Fintona, BT78-2PB from 11 am on Wednesday, 26th February. William will leave his late residence on Thursday, 27th February at 10.15 am for 11 am Requiem Mass in St. Lawrence’s Church, Fintona, burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Dementia NI, c/o McAtee Funeral Directors.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife, sons, daughters, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, nephews, nieces and entire family circle.

St. Padre Pio pray for him

There will be a shuttle bus service on Wednesday from 1 pm from the Ecclesville Centre, Fintona, BT78-2EF. People are asked to park at the Ecclesville Centre from this time.