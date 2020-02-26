DOWNEY, John Patrick – Omagh, 23rd February 2020, RIP, 17 Coolnagard View. Much loved husband of Barbara and cherished son of Tommy and the late Rosaleen, loving brother of Kieran, Yvonne (Prior), Declan, Brian, Damian and Lisa (Duffy).

Funeral Friday following10 am Requiem Mass in the Sacred Heart Church with interment in Drumragh.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, father, brothers, sisters, brothers and sisters-in-law nephews nieces and entire family circle.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Cancer Fund for Children, c/o Maguire Funeral Directors, 21 Aghnamoyle Road, BT78-5JX.

Family time from 10 pm Wednesday,Thursday and morning of Funeral.

Padre Pio pray for him