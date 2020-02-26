MAHONEY, Michael – (Augher & New York), died suddenly on Tuesday, 25th February 2020. Loving husband of Annabel, devoted father to Collette, Jemma, Claire and Tara, cherished son of Eileen and Michael, beloved brother of Paddy, Sean, Brian, Brendan, Paul, Dermot, Clare, Owen, Roisin and Timothy.

Wake and Funeral Arrangements Later.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, c/o McAtee Funeral Directors.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife, daughters, parents, brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and entire family circle and friends.

St. Padre Pio pray for him