MULLIN, Patricia (Patsy) (née McGirr) – Omagh, 25th February 2020, RIP, 16 Sperrin View. Loving wife of Michael and devoted mother of Dermot, Mary, Brenda, Aidan, Ciaran, Declan and Fiona, loving sister of Geraldine. Removal from her late residence at 8 pm Thursday to the Sacred Heart Church. Funeral Friday following 2 pm Requiem Mass, with interment in Drumragh.



Deeply regretted by her husband, sons, daughters, sons and daughters-in-law, precious grandchildren, sister, nieces, nephews and entire family circle.

House Private.



Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired, for Chest Heart & Stroke, c/o Maguires of Omagh, Woodbrook House, 21 Aghnamoyle Road, Omagh, Co. Tyrone, BT78-5JX

On her Soul sweet Jesus have mercy