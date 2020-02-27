+44 (0)28 8224 3444
McMENAMIN, Patrick

Posted: 8:36 pm February 27, 2020

McMENAMIN, Patrick – (formerly Loughmacrory and London), February 26th, 2020, RIP, peacefully in Harold McCauley House. Son of James and Jane, brother of James, Kevin, Bridget and the late Michael, Aidan, Teresa and Mary-Jane.

Remains reposing in Harold McCauley House until removal to St. Mary’s Church, Loughmacrory, this evening, Thursday, February 27th for 5 pm. Requiem Mass will be held in the Church on Friday at 11 am, and burial afterwards will take place in family plot in Carrickmore graveyard.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing brothers, sister, nephews, nieces, cousins and extended family circle.

St. Patrick pray for him.

