No shots were fired at funeral, say police

The weapons which were seized by police.

THE PSNI has said there is no evidence of a shot being fired at a disturbance during a funeral in Strabane earlier today (Thursday).

The service, which was attended by members of the travelling community, took place at St Mary’s Church, Melmount and midway through the mass, a fracas broke out, which resulted in the priest, Fr Michael Doherty leaving the altar at one point.

Three men have subsequently been arrested and a number of weapons seized (pictured) following the altercation.

A number of weapons including Stanley knives and hatchets were seized.

PSNI District Commander Ch Supt Emma Bond said that, “a significant proactive policing operation” had been put in place.

She stated, “A disturbance did break out within the church however it was quickly addressed. A number of dangerous weapons were seized and we are thankful to have been able to remove these items from the streets.”

Ch Supt Bond added that police were aware of tensions between people at the funeral and appealed for calm.