DONALD, William Joseph (Willie) – February 28th, 2020, (peacefully) at his residence, 5 Legnabraid Road, Newtownstewart, Co. Tyrone. Dearly loved husband of May, devoted father of Norman, Don, Audrey, Irene and Wendy, a much loved father-in-law, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and brother-in-law.



Funeral service in Newtownstewart Presbyterian Church on Sunday at 2.30 pm, followed by interment in Droit (Badoney) Presbyterian churchyard.



Family time please from 10 pm to 11 am.



Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Chest, Heart & Stroke, cheques payable to R G Adams & Son, 25 Main Street, Dromore, Co. Tyrone, BT78-3AE.



Deeply regretted by the entire family circle.

“Safe in the arms of Jesus”