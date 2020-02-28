Donation of bikes, scooters and flickers at Model PS

CHILDREN at the Model Primary School in Newtownstewart are thrilled with a donation of bicycles, scooters, flickers and outdoor games to the school.

While the weather has been inclement in recent weeks it has not dampened the pupil’s joy as the get outside and play on the new toys.

The donation followed an appeal by the group ‘Friends of the Model’ made up of parents, past pupils and members of the local community.

Paul McKernan who teaches P3, P4 and P5 is also thrilled with the gifts.

“This year we wanted to encourage outdoor play and being healthy,” he said. “The appeal went out to parents and members of the community and the donation of bikes, scooters and flickers was brilliant.

“One of the parents put the appeal on social media and it got an excellent response with others reposting her message. We are delighted.”

Thanking everyone for their generosity, Mr McKernan added, “The children are getting great use from the toys, which are mostly outdoor

equipment including four bicycles, two flickers and three scooters.

“That is hundreds of pounds of equipment to purchase and given the current budget it is very welcome. We wish to thank everyone who made the appeal and gave us these gifts.”