DONNELLY, Annie (née McCaffrey) – (Tatnadavney, Clogher, BT76-0XN) February 27th, 2020 peacefully in Slieve-na-Mon Nursing Home, Omagh. Beloved wife of the late Michael, loving mother of Mary (Logan), Bernadette (Mulholland), Peter, Patrick and Ursula (McAteer), sister of Teresa McPolin and the late Ellie Teague and Kathleen McGee.



Annie’s remains will leave her late residence on Saturday, February 29th to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Eskra for 2.30 pm Requiem Mass, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.



Deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughters, sons, daughters-in-law Catherine and Ann, sons-in-law Tom, John and Jim, sister Teresa, sisters-in-law Tess Loughran and Annie Cochrane, grandchildren Clare, Louise, Aidan, Paul, Daniel, Lucy, Shane and great granddaughter Emily, nieces, nephews and entire family circle.

Our Lady of Knock pray for her

House private on morning of funeral.



Family flowers only, donations if desired in lieu of flowers can be made to Dementia NI.