KELLY, Eamon Jnr

Posted: 8:30 pm February 28, 2020

KELLY, Eamon Jnr – Strule Park, Omagh, suddenly, RIP. Beloved son of Eamon and Mary. loving brother of Stephen, Darrren, Louise and Shauna. Eamon’s remains will be reposing in his aunt Roisin’s residence, 18 Ardmore Cresent before removal at 9 am Sunday, 1st March for 10 am Requiem Mass in Corpus Christi Church, Mountfield. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing father, mother, brothers, sisters, grandmother, uncles, aunts, cousins and extended family circle.

St. Patrick Pray For Him

