Students urged to seek help as Greenvale anniversary

A KEY organisation which provided help to young people in the aftermath of last year’s Greenvale Hotel tragedy are organising a number of information sessions ahead of the first anniversary.

The Mid-Ulster Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy (MACP) will be offering help at the sessions which take place on Thursday March 12 between 7pm and 9pm.

Morgan Barnard (17), Lauren Bullock (17) and Connor Currie (16) were killed in a crush outside the hotel on March 17 last year.

MACP’s chair, Joe Coney, said they were organising the event for those young people caught up in the tragedy.

“This event is aimed specifically at any of the young people of any age who were either attending the Greenvale on March 17 last year, or which didn’t attend that night, but still were affected by this horrific tragedy,” he said.

“We also wish to reach out to any young people who were not at the at the Greenvale that night, but who are still feeling and thinking in a way that may cause distress.

“You can also arrange a one to one session with one of our counsellors if you feel more comfortable this way.”

Mr Coney said that the event would be ‘very information’ with counsellors talking about what to expect

coming up to the first anniversary, how young people can manage their feelings and thoughts effectively and other important tips to keep safe and well.

The call comes as it emerged that the Minister for Justice, Naomi Long, has currently no plans to meet with any of the families of the three young people who died.

Last week, the PSNI said that the investigation into the deaths was continuing and that all evidence would be sent to the Public Prosecution Service in due course.