GORMLEY, Sarah (Sally)

Posted: 10:53 pm February 29, 2020

GORMLEY, Sarah (Sally) – Whitebridge Road, Carrickmore. 29th February 2020 peacefully at her home. Dearly beloved wife of the late Roddy and dear mother of Cathal, Breige, Jerome, Dermot, Noreen, Fergal, Brian, Catherine, Kevin, Eilish, Shane and the late Vincent, RIP. Dear sister of John, Mary and the late Bridie, Harry, Liam, Kevin and Mickey, RIP

Reposing at her late residence until removal on Tuesday, 3rd March at 10.15 am for 11 am Requiem Mass in St. Colmcilles Church, Carrickmore. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Padre Pio pray for her

Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother, sister, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law and large family circle.

