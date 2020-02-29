Happy b’day to Tattysallagh teacher born on Leap Year

KAREN O’Donnell simply can’t wait to celebrate her birthday today – mostly because her true date of birth only rolls around once every four years… and also because she will be having two parties!

That’s right, Karen – a primary two and primary three teacher at All Saints PS, Tattysallagh – was born on a Leap Year and will be marking the occasion in special style today (February 29) alongside her family and friends.

A nod to Karen’s two ages, her ‘Leap Year’ age (that is, her age only increasing by one every four years) and her human age, she will be indulging in two different parties – the first being a children-orientated event with bowls at the Brunswick Moviebowl with her nieces and nephews, and the second being a party with food and drinks in restaurant, Browns in Town for the ‘grown ups’.

Advertisement

Full of smiles, Karen, who has been working at All Saints since September 2019, said her big day was ‘something special’.

“I always try and do something extra special when my proper birthday rolls around,” she said. “When it isn’t a Leap Year, I celebrate my birthday on March 1.

“People always ask me, ‘Why don’t you have your birthday on February 28 instead?’ and I tell them, ‘No that’s the day before!’

“There have been Leap Years when I’ve taken part in outdoor pursuits or had trips away, but this year I have two parties to look forward to. It should be a great day!”